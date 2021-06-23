Cancel
LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Administration supports House passage of H.R. 1443, the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act. This legislation would amend the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to require the collection of small business loan data related to LGBTQ-owned businesses. Too often, businesses from underserved communities, including the LGBTQ community, struggle...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
#Lgbtq#Small Business Loan#Investment#Administration#House#H R 1443
