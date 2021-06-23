Cancel
Chiefs Training Camp to return to Missouri Western campus

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will return to Mosaic Training Fields at MWSU for its 2021 Chiefs Training Camp in July. The Kansas City Chiefs say after a temporary relocation to Kansas City for its 2020 training camp due to COVID-19 protocols within the NFL, it will return to the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph, Mo., for the 2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care. It said the camp will begin in July and will once again be open to fans.

www.wibw.com
