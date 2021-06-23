Cancel
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Sheriff Mancuso warns citizens of phone scam

By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area. According to the sheriff’s office, victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says the caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

