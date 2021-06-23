5361 Linsey Lakes Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

“You better not wait to see this beautiful home in the inviting Linsey Lakes neighborhood! This property features 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths. Upon entering, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and skylights in your new family room. This room not only has a gas fireplace, but also boasts a lot of natural lighting. From here, you will transition into your kitchen and dining area, all freshly painted with hardwood flooring. The first level also features a half bath and a laundry/mud room from which you can access your new two-car garage. As you move up the stairs, you will find the primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet and bath. The upstairs also has an additional bath as well as two more nice sized bedrooms. You can look forward to lots of Summer outdoor entertaining on your large deck that oversees your fenced yard. With this home being conveniently located to Innsbrook, dining, shops, great schools, key highway access, and minutes from Echo Lake Park and Short Pump, it will definitely not last long! Come and check out your beautiful new home today!”