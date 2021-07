Pete Davidson is once again linked to a woman out of his league, but at least this time it’s only pretend. Davidson and Kaley Cuoco will reportedly be starring in a new romantic comedy directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute. The deal has not yet closed, according to Deadline. The film is reportedly a “wildly inventive deconstruction” of the genre, “built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” You mean, what if you could afford couples’ therapy? Is that what you’re asking?