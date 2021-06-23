'Strange Planet' Animated Series Adaptation Set at Apple From Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle
The show hails from creators Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle, with Pyle having created the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner. The “Strange Planet” series is said to tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Harmon, Pyle, and Levari are all executive producers on the project. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers. Apple Studios will produce along with animation studio ShadowMachine.www.greenwichtime.com