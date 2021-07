Scientists have discovered the earliest known shark victim, a man who died more than 3,000 years ago in Japan.Referred to as No 24 by researchers, he suffered at least 790 deep wounds after being attacked in the waters of the Seto Inland Sea at some point between 1370 and 1010 BC.From the serrated injuries he sustained, it is thought that a tiger or a white shark killed him.During the attack, the victim’s left hand was ripped off. His body was later recovered and he was buried in a cemetery at Tsukumo, a site which has been excavated.Excavation records also show...