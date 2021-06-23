'Sesame Street' celebrates inclusion with episode featuring 2 gay dads

Dozens of people stopped by the Stonington ball field to celebrate gay pride after a gaily decorated motorcade circled the Island on Sunday, June 27. Holly Eaton said she organized the first Island pride event in 16 days on Facebook along with Liza Haskell and Rob Smallidge. When they began, she thought they’d have five or six cars in the motorcade and a few dozen people at the ball field, she said. The turnout exceeded her expectations, with more than two dozen vehicles participating in the motorcade and as many as 150 people showing up at the ball field.