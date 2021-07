STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Until recently, the spot between the Pizza Parlor and a dialysis center on Sneden Avenue in Annadale was nothing more than an unused plot of land. Then about eight months ago, a white fence was erected, and the area was closed off. Signage on the fence calls it a “restricted area,” includes a notice of “low and high voltages at this location” and a warning against smoking or sparks.