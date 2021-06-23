Cancel
Angelina Jolie Shares Struggle With Daughter Zahara's Post-Surgery Care Because of Her Race

WHAS 11
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is opening up about how a major blind spot in the medical field has impacted her children. In a recent article for Time, the 46-year-old actress interviews Malone Mukwende, a medical student who's on a mission to teach other doctor hopefuls how conditions and diseases can be present in non-white patients.

Jana Kramer had some sweet words to share with her daughter, Jolie Rae, via Instagram. On Friday (June 18), the star, 37, took to the social media platform to share her hopes and dreams for Jolie, 5. "Oh the things I want for you baby girl," she captioned a shot of the two holding hands for her two million followers. "I want you to always know your worth. I want you to know you will always be okay no matter what," Kramer continued. "That you don't need someone to validate ur worth and that being alone is okay too but that you are also worthy and deserving of a great love. That you are good enough."