Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Vanessa Bryant & Families Agree to Settle Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant & Gianna

WHAS 11
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wrongful death lawsuit regarding the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others is nearing settlement. Vanessa Bryant -- along with the families of the other passengers on board the flight -- reached a confidential settlement agreement with Island Express, the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed, ET confirms.

www.whas11.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Kobe Bryant Gianna#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy