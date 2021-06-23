Cancel
Sam Asghari Supports Britney Spears Ahead of Her Hearing, and Fans Are All For It

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours before Britney Spears is set to directly address the Los Angeles court in a rare move during her conservatorship hearing, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is proudly rooting for her on the sidelines. On his Instagram Story Wednesday (June 23), the personal trainer showed off what looks to be a...

www.billboard.com
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
#New Court#Instagram Story#The New York Times#Covid
Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
5 Alarming Claims From Britney Spears' Testimony, Including Forced IUD Use

Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”. Spears, 39, spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to...
Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”
Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Meghan McCain Is Sick That Britney Spears Is Being ‘Treated Like A Slave’: ‘The FBI Needs To Extract Her’

‘The View’ co-hosts have reacted to Britney Spears’ court appearance about her controversial conservatorship, with Meghan McCain comparing it to ‘human trafficking’. Meghan McCain has suggested the FBI should get involved in Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. The TV personality opened up on the June 23 episode of The View, comparing the “Toxic” hitmaker’s situation to “human trafficking” and suggested the courts allowed “open slavery” to happen. “She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators,” Meghan began. “If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?”
'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
Britney Spears Is Vacationing With Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii Following Court Testimony

Britney Spears was photographed in Maui alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after the couple arrived there on Thursday, per People. “Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source told the publication. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.” The source added: “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”
Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...