Thank your board shorts that Monterey Bay is so big. There’s plenty of room for paddles, whether poked out of a kayak or into the big blue by a paddleboarder. Surfers can seek sets to carve (and sets will be found), fisher-folks have places to plop their lures and scuba divers never have to hold their breath. With Santa Cruz Harbor anchoring the north end, many are the ways to rock your bad self on its waves.