This past Thursday, the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets starting in 2022. This is amazing news because it deals away with the major inconvenience of the “one-helmet rule” that the NFL currently has in place. The rule forced NFL teams to get special permission to ever use a secondary helmet for a special throwback that they scheduled to wear that season. Now, clubs can can utilize even more jersey combinations and even invite the throwbacks into the lineup on a more frequent basis.