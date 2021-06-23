Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Flight attendant union leader on 'passenger aggression': Air travel won’t work unless everyone follows rules

By Laura Carrione
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the number of travelers spikes amid the end of the coronavirus pandemic, so does the number of unruly airplane passengers. Travelers across various airline carriers continue to make headlines over their refusal to obey certain safety protocols, such as the mask mandate on all major airlines. On Wednesday, Flight Attendant Association President Sara Nelson joined FOX Business' 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the recent surge in "passenger aggression."

www.foxbusiness.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cavuto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Jetblue Airlines#Fox Business#Jetblue Airlines#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Flight Attendants and Airlines Demand Unruly Passengers Face Criminal Prosecution

What do you do when unruly airplane passengers besiege the skies? Airline unions and trade associations have called on the U.S. Department of Justice for help. Specifically, they have recommended that out-of-control passengers on airplanes be thrown in prison. This comes after widespread cases of disruptive behavior in the nation’s skies, making the mode of transport unbearable for flight crews and other passengers.
TravelAOL Corp

Travel boom puts US on track for most unruly passengers ‘in history of aviation’

As the airline industry slowly recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some passengers are making the situation even more difficult. Travelers, newly-liberated from lockdowns, are bringing both luggage and bad attitudes on their trips out of town. As of June 29, there have been over 3,000 incidents of unruly passengers on planes, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with nearly 500 investigations initiated. In comparison, there were 146 investigations in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

What Flight Attendants Wish You Knew About Flying Right Now

This time last year, flying seemed like a risky proposition. When I flew in July of 2020, I essentially looked like a beekeeper: two medical-grade face masks, a face shield, and a value-sized tub of sanitizing wipes and gel. It was a lot, and sitting next to strangers in the thick of a pandemic was an unnerving experience.
Public SafetyFast Company

Unruly passengers on flights need to be charged as criminals, airline unions say

Although air travel has taken a major hit during the pandemic, now that many of the restrictions are being lifted, the industry is experiencing a resurgence. But for flight crews, life above the clouds is quickly reaching a tipping (or should we say boiling) point, as the number of passengers exhibiting aggressive and unruly behavior continues to rise.
Traveleturbonews.com

Air France tests IATA Travel Pass on Montreal-Paris flights

The pilot program will focus strictly on outbound Air France flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as of June 24 until July 15, 2021. Air France becomes the first airline to introduce a pilot program for outbound flights at the Montréal-Trudeau airport. Program’s purpose is to test the International...
Public SafetyJezebel

Flight Attendants Say Increased Passenger Violence and Aggression Is 'Unprecedented'

Just since January of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has received 2,500 reports of unruly behavior by airplane passengers—a number that one FAA spokesperson said was “significantly higher” than in past years. Most of the incidents involve passengers refusing to wear their masks in compliance with the federal mask mandate, and flight attendants are often responsible for dealing with these at-best disruptive and at-worse violent travelers.
LifestyleFOXBusiness

Delta flight diverted to Detroit due to unruly passenger

A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York was forced to make a pit stop in the middle of its journey Thursday evening after a passenger was deemed unruly. Delta Flight 1131 diverted to Detroit due to a "customer issue on board," according to the airline....