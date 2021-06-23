Flight attendant union leader on 'passenger aggression': Air travel won’t work unless everyone follows rules

As the airline industry slowly recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some passengers are making the situation even more difficult. Travelers, newly-liberated from lockdowns, are bringing both luggage and bad attitudes on their trips out of town. As of June 29, there have been over 3,000 incidents of unruly passengers on planes, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with nearly 500 investigations initiated. In comparison, there were 146 investigations in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.