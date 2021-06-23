Cancel
Johnston County, NC

Johnston County's new plan to secure development: Go to the source

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 9 days ago
With so much demand from companies looking to relocate to the Triangle, space is coming up short in some cases. So Johnston County is looking to partner with the people who make the space.

Triangle Business Journal

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

