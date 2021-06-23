Johnston County's new plan to secure development: Go to the source

First of its Kind Cidery uses Minimal Energy for Heating and Cooling Harnessing the Power of the Seasons. Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Seminary Hill Cidery has completed construction of its new building to house cider making operations, while serving as a tasting room to welcome residents and visitors. The cider maker and orchard, located in the Hamlet of Callicoon, Sullivan County, invested $4.9 million to build the new facility at its 12-acre orchard that features more than 1,500 trees growing over 60 American heirloom, English and French varieties of apples and pears. Seminary Hill focuses on a holistic approach to the orchard's ecosystem, growing fruit without the use of chemical pesticides.