POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Pilger Ruh Brewing Company is just weeks from opening in downtown Pottsville. The owners said it would've been open months ago if not for the pandemic. "COVID became a big deal to us because we got a loan for like $150,000 pulled from us," said Conlan Budwash, co-owner of the micro-brewery on North Centre Street. "We kind of had to piece this together with what we had."