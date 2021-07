Homes. Luxury British saloon cars from the 1970s. A waltz. There are a few things for which being described as stately is expected. The music of Savages or Primal Scream probably do not number amongst the most obvious examples. Yet here we are, with Utopian Ashes, a collaboration between the lead singer of the former and the lead singer of the later that could very much be labelled as stately. If past performance is the best guide to future behaviour, at first the most surprising aspect of the album is the lack of urgency.