Glassjaw have announced a 20+ year anniversary vinyl collection in celebration of the now 21st anniversary of their 2000 album “Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence” and next year’s 20th anniversary of its 2002 follow-up, “Worship And Tribute“. Also available as part of the collection will be the band’s first-ever live album, “Live At The Forum“. It was recorded during their March 30th, 2011 show at The Forum in London, England.