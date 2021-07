SALISBURY, Md. – One non-profit gathered to honor healthcare workers with a parade on Friday. It was organized by Operation We Care and as you can see, hundreds of people and law enforcement gathered to honor healthcare workers at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Jeff Merritt, founder of Operation We Care, says this was all to say thank you for not only the work they have done during the pandemic, but throughout their careers. He also says it was inspiring that so many people gathered and came out to join in on the thank you.