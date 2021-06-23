Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Tampa banker to lead JPMorgan's private business banking in Florida

By Luke Torrance
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He moved to Tampa in 2017 to oversee the company's wealth management business on the west coast of Florida.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banker#Jpmorgan#Business Banking#Wealth Management#Jpmorgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Florida StateTampa Bay News Wire

How Tampa Stacks Up in Florida’s Hot Housing Market

Florida’s hot housing market is a topic of discussion for many people. It seems that there is always something new to learn about the state’s current housing situation. Home prices are up, inventory is down, and buyers look in all corners of Florida to find their perfect home. In this...
Orlando, FLMySanAntonio

Axiom Bank, N.A. Expands Commercial Banking Team in Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 28, 2021) – Axiom Bank, N.A., a Maitland-based, leading community bank, has expanded its team with the hiring of Sul Hemani as VP, SBA Relationship Manager. In this new role, Hemani will help further grow Axiom Bank’s government-guaranteed lending program by generating new SBA and USDA loans.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa tops Miami as Florida’s best city, says new global survey

It’s official: Tampa is the best city in Florida. That’s according to Resonance Consultancy, a tourism and economic development agency that releases extensive annual reports ranking cities by factors like population and workforce growth, infrastructure, the economy and leisure options. In Resonance’s ranking of America’s best cities, Tampa came in...
Florida Statethatssotampa.com

Florida’s first amphitheater spin studio opening in Midtown Tampa

RYDE IT is Tampa’s first ever Amphitheater Spin Studio. The cycling boutique first announced it would join the massive Midtown Tampa development back in September 2020, and in a recent Instagram post the team behind the concept revealed they should open this August. You can find the spin studio next-door...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Cresset Nabs Goldman Advisor to Launch LA Office

Cresset Asset Management says it has lured a wealth advisor from Goldman Sachs. Sarah Marriott joins Cresset in Los Angeles, marking the firm’s first office in the city as well as its 10th location nationwide, according to the company. Marriott has been in the industry since 2015 and with Goldman since June 2018, according to BrokerCheck.
Florida StateABC Action News

Tampa Bay Wave Upsurge Florida

With an estimated 1-thousand people moving into Florida every day, a federal grant may spark more technology startups in our region. This wave of new residents includes investors and tech professionals. Upsurge Florida is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and led by Tampa Bay Wave and Starter Studio in Orlando.
BusinessWNCY

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday. The deal marks JPMorgan’s debut in Brazil’s retail banking. The U.S. bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking. Founded in 2019 by...
BusinessBusiness Insider

JPMorgan ups young banker pay

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. JPMorgan is raising base compensation for first-year analysts to $100,000. Inside how Citizens Bank created a big boost in tech development thanks to an AWS partnership and a new strategy. Embedded finance is...
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida's 225 Biggest Private Companies

The chart below previews the top 50 companies on Florida Trend's 225 Biggest Private Companies list. The full list is available for purchase, online, and contains hundreds of additional contacts, phone, fax, website, full company address, and other information not previously published. To qualify for consideration for Florida Trend’s private...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and C6 Bank announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement, whereby JPMorgan Chase will take a 40% ownership stake in the full-service Brazilian digital bank, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "We're excited to be partnering with...
Florida StateSFGate

Cost of Living in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is the third-largest city in Florida and home to an amazing cultural scene as well as an active nightlife. With its beautiful beaches, numerous museums, and variety of restaurants and bars, there’s no shortage of things to do in this popular city. The cost of living in Tampa, Florida, is on par with the average cost of living in other cities around the United States.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will JPMorgan Chase's Consumer Banking Foray in the U.K. Pay Off?

In January, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), America's largest bank by assets, confirmed long-standing rumors that it would launch a digital consumer bank in the United Kingdom. The bank's first product will be a checking account, which could be followed by other products like credit cards and residential mortgages. Adding to this effort, JPMorgan recently announced that it plans to also purchase the popular U.K. digital wealth management company Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, which offers individual savings accounts (ISAs), junior ISAs, lifetime ISAs, pensions, and general investment accounts. Nutmeg has amassed the equivalent of nearly $4.9 billion in assets under management and 140,000 customers.