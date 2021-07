Cool off at County Peer Support Centers in Lakeport, Middletown, Clearlake, and Clearlake Oaks. Lake County, CA (June 25, 2021) – With summer heat waves upon us it is critical vulnerable members of our communities have a safe space to stay cool. Lake County Behavioral Health Services’ peer support centers are open as a refuge from the heat. While these are not formal Cooling Centers, and capacity is limited, they do provide an air-conditioned place to sit and rest. Water and snacks will be offered, and restrooms are available. Referrals to social services will also be made. All are welcome.