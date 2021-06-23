Wednesday, 6/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another day, another plea deal. This time it’s ex-police officer Jess Neal who’s agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Five other counts pending against Neal would be dismissed. The Muncie paper says Neal, at the time still a city police sergeant, is accused of engaging in a conspiracy — with co-defendants including former Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols, Muncie Sanitary District officials Nikki Grigsby and Tracy Barton and contractor Tony Franklin — to award bids for MSD projects “in exchange for cash bribes and kickbacks, benefits or property. Hearing dates have not yet been set for four others implicated in the case.