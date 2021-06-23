Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

State Funding Approved For Two Area After School Programs

By Newsroom
woofboomnews.com
 8 days ago

The YMCA of Muncie, in partnership with Muncie Community Schools, has been approved to receive state funding to support after school programs at East Washington Academy and Southview Elementary. The Muncie Journal reports through the 1008 Student Learning Recovery Grant Program Fund, the Y will Provide after school support at no cost to the families in two elementary schools, supporting students in literacy, numeracy, character development and college readiness through proven curriculum and programs.

www.woofboomnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Washington, IN
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Washington State
City
Muncie, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Muncie Community Schools#East Washington Academy#Southview Elementary#The Muncie Journal#Y#Woofboomnews Com#Pkilleen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...