Pontiac — Oakland County Health officials said Wednesday they will continue to offer a $50 gift card to county residents who get vaccinated for COVID-19. The county last week announced the gift card initiative for residents who received their first dose of the vaccine between June 24 and July 4. It now will remain in place until 70% of county residents 16 and up have received at least one dose. Those under 18 are eligible for the vaccine and a gift card with the consent of their parent or legal guardian.