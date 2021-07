NZD/USD is under pressure again as the US dollar soars to fresh highs. All eyes will now be with the NFP event on Friday while otherwise, bets are on a recovery in NZD. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6984 and is a touch lower on the day after having its wings clipped again on US dollar strength. The bird slid from a high of 0.7706 to a low of 0.6965 while the greenback shot to a fresh cycle high as measured by the DXY of 92.448.