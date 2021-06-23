Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 LT Order

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3zhU_0adH8cRc00

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the left tackles.

Starter - Brandon Yates

Yates played like a typical redshirt freshman a year ago. He had a lot of ups and downs and inconsistent play. What Neal Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore wants to see from Yates this year is for his bad days not to be really bad. Stacking good days on top of each other is a big part of creating consistency but it's also about still being productive when you're not on the top of your game.

Now that Yates has one year of starting experience, we should see a much better product from him in 2021.

Backup - Chris Mayo or John Hughes

For his size (6'4", 300 lbs), Chris Mayo is pretty athletic and rangy. Since arriving to Morgantown, he has shed approximately 25 pounds which will allow him to improve his lateral quickness and give him a much better chance of seeing the field. He played right tackle in high school, but I think he will see reps at both tackle spots.

Hughes has played 21 games during his two-year career at WVU. He too will be receiving some reps at right tackle and could ultimately be competing for a starting spot - it just won't be at left tackle. When I projected the starting offensive line last month, I didn't include Hughes, so I think he will be one of the first few guys that they rotate in.

