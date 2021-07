The biggest story at the 2021 French Open wasn’t who won. The story that eclipsed all others was that Naomi Osaka walked away. Osaka, the No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player in the world and four-time Grand Slam champion, breezed through her first-round match and then withdrew from the tournament before her second round of play. In the weeks that followed, she would withdraw from her second consecutive Grand Slam, Wimbledon, citing plans to take some personal time with friends and family. (She said she will, for now, play in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.)