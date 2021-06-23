The Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Mexico Vacation Photos Are Here
There are a few iconic images from the college-admission scandal, a tale of uncapped privilege in which a handful of wealthy parents absolutely paid for their children to play in an already unequal system. There was Lori Loughlin, mother of two girls who got into the University of Southern California via the crew program despite not participating in the sport, smiling and waving gamely to paparazzi as she entered the Boston courthouse as if running a day’s errand.www.vanityfair.com