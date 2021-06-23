The Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Mexico Vacation Photos Are Here

When Princess Diana was still alive she told her boys to “never fall out” and always stay close, according to those who knew the late princess. But even as her sons prepare to reunite and unveil a statue in her honor on Thursday, Diana would have been “so concerned about the rift between Harry and William,” according to her biographer, Andrew Morton. “The acrimonious split is against everything she had planned for them. It wasn’t part of the script. She always saw Harry as the reliable wing man for William for when he took on the lonely and sobering position of Sovereign.”