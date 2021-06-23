Game On! NPS’ Wargaming Week Ties Tactics, Strategy to Improve Defense Planning

The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) just took on some of the nation’s most critical national security issues … through analytic wargaming. NPS’ program has evolved into a national leader in the field of analytic wargaming, where the goal is to design a wargame that facilitates the collection and analysis of information provided by players immersed in a carefully, deliberately-crafted scenario. Results are either fed directly into a practitioner’s decision-making process or are used to develop further analytic products as deliverables to sponsors from the DOD and the nation’s allies and partners.