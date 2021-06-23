Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Game On! NPS’ Wargaming Week Ties Tactics, Strategy to Improve Defense Planning

By Javier Chagoya
nps.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) just took on some of the nation’s most critical national security issues … through analytic wargaming. NPS’ program has evolved into a national leader in the field of analytic wargaming, where the goal is to design a wargame that facilitates the collection and analysis of information provided by players immersed in a carefully, deliberately-crafted scenario. Results are either fed directly into a practitioner’s decision-making process or are used to develop further analytic products as deliverables to sponsors from the DOD and the nation’s allies and partners.

nps.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey, CA
Education
Monterey, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Defense#Nps#Game Design#Dod#The Fleet And Force#Nwsi Rrb#Darpa#Australian Defense Force#Adf#Special Operations#Soceur#Opnav#Mcwl#U S Army Pacific#Usarpac#Nps Computer Science#Amphibious Ready Group#Marine Expeditionary#Operations Research#Wmds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy