7 Things We Learned From the James Cameron MasterClass
Legendary filmmaker James Cameron took a break from making his Avatar sequels to sit down for a new MasterClass on filmmaking, and the results are informative, engrossing, and insightful. Will watching the James Cameron MasterClass instantly turn you into a filmmaker? No, of course not. And if you know a lot about filmmaking to begin with, much of the information Cameron departs here will sound familiar. But Cameron is a gifted storyteller, and he’s particularly adept at talking about himself and his work.www.slashfilm.com