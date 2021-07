Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to enact the state Legislature's proposed changes to car insurance. On Tuesday night, DeSantis used his veto pen for a second time following this year's legislative session, rejecting four bills. Among them was SB 54, which would’ve done away with a long-standing requirement for all drivers to purchase $10,000 in personal injury protection. Instead, the measure would’ve required motorists to purchase up to $25,000 worth of death or bodily injury liability coverage.