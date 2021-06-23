Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The semi-annual Tory Burch is going strong with huge price cuts on purses

Florida Times-Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to sales, Amazon Prime Day 2021 was the one to bookmark if you had your heart set on a new Kindle, smart speaker or pair of headphones—but when it comes to fashion, the best deals came straight from your favorite designers. Case in point? Tory Burch. The site’s famous Semi-Annual Sale is still going strong, with an extra 25% off already-discounted items, making for tons of must-have deals.

www.jacksonville.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Purses#Reviewed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingIn Style

Tory Burch's Famous Bags Are Under $150 for Its Major Semi-Annual Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some of us might still be winding down from Amazon Prime Day, but others are just getting started when it comes to shopping. This year, a majority of the big summer sales seem to be some of the best we've seen in a while. And naturally, Tory Burch's Semi-Annual sale is just as epic as expected.
Electronicsreviewed.com

The Apple Watch Series 6 is at a huge price cut for Prime Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Here at Reviewed, we love the Apple Watch Series 6. It's the best smart watch we've ever tested, with its responsive, easy-to-use touchscreen, upgraded health insights and sleek, understated design. But, we love it just a little bit more today, thanks to its Amazon Prime Day 2021 price: $349.99 for the red aluminum case, which saves you $70. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still a great deal for this snazzy, high-tech timepiece.
New York City, NYthecut.com

Tory Burch Loves Sunscreen and Long Backgammon Games

Tory Burch likes to talk about her favorites. Her favorite tunic, found at a French flea market, inspired one of the first pieces she ever designed. Her favorite high-school song became the inspiration for one of her perfumes. And her favorite sunscreen just became a collaboration with Shiseido. Burch designed...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Tons of K-Cups from Dunkin' and more are marked down for this 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Keurig machines are known for churning out fast, reliable cups of joe or tea within mere minutes. But let's face it: The accompanying K-Cups that come along with them can start to add up after a while—especially if you’re a multiple-cups-a-day kinda' person. Right now is a perfect time to stock up on your favorite flavors, because Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive 4th of July sale that encompasses savings on just about everything—including 44- to 48-count K-Cups, which are marked down as low as 42 cents each!
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Cookware from All-Clad, Le Creuset and more is hugely discounted at Williams-Sonoma now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Listen up, home chefs: Your kitchen game is about to get a major upgrade. Among the copious 4th of July sale events happening right now is the Williams-Sonoma Warehouse Sale, which is offering up to 75% off top-rated bakeware, cookware, tabletop and chef’s tools from coveted brands such as Staub, All-Clad, Le Creuset, Lodge and more.
ShoppingMLive.com

Save 20% during ASICS’ semi-annual sale

Shop ASICS’ massive collection of athletic clothing, shoes, and more during this semi-annual summer sale. Offering 20% off with code SUMMER, you can enjoy high quality activewear, at a much more affordable price. Click here to view your eligibility for other ASICS offers, and keep reading to check out some of our top picks for summer and beyond. This offer is valid through July 11, so claim your savings while you still can.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale (Oh, and 20 Bestsellers You'll Want to Add to Cart)

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is almost here! FYI, this is a huge sale that we look forward to every year. Why? Because we can scoop up so many discounted pieces from our favorite brands (like Rag & bone jeans for $76 off and Tory Burch crossbody bags for almost $100 off). We know what you're thinking—give me all the details. Here's everything you need to know.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

40 Cute Summer (and Fall!) Handbags We're Eyeing From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and there's nothing quite like shopping your new fall staples at a discount. As much as we love our clothes and shoes, at the end of the day, there's something special about handbags. A great bag can elevate even the most casual looks, and will transform any outfit from day to night. If you're shopping the annual sale, we'd highly recommend you check out the epic selection of bags.
Beauty & FashionFlorida Times-Union

Commando is offering an extra 40% off its famous undergarments right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Lingerie that feels fabulous on your skin and looks great under your clothes is the Holy Grail of undergarments—and that's just what cult-favorite brand Commando promises. The brand’s cozy intimates normally come at a luxury price point, but lucky for you, tons of the company's sale items, including bras, clothes and more are available at an extra 40% off right now.
Makeupthezoereport.com

The Nordstrom Anniversary Event Includes This Luxe, Never-On-Sale Beauty Brand

Beauty sales don’t happen often — especially when it comes to high-end brands and sought-after skin care. So when, like that friend you can always rely on, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around, it would be a shame not to take advantage. The yearly shopping extravaganza offers discounts on cult favorites in makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance (in addition to tons of fashion items), and 2021’s event is bigger than ever. If you can believe it, Nordstrom is featuring over 100 newly added brands for your shopping pleasure.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Coming: Preview the Deals Now

One of our favorite department stores is soon having its biggest sale of the year. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will be here before we know it. The preview starts today, July 6, where all shoppers can start browsing through the standout pieces that'll be on sale when the sale event officially launches.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Fenty Beauty Lipstick Is Just $7 At Sephora’s Semi-Secret Sale

Whether you’re VIP or Rouge, it’s pretty much impossible to miss the big Sephora sales. These days have some of the best deals around. But did you know Sephora has a 2021 summer sale right now that’s low-key hidden? It’s not advertised largely on the homepage so you might not know it’s there. But it features some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. It’s worth taking a second—and third—look.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 75% off items!

Wow! If you love Bath & Body Works, be sure to shop this huge Semi-Annual Sale!. Right now, Bath & Body Works is having their huge Semi-Annual Sale where you can save up to 75% off select items!. There are tons of items in this sale including body cream, hand...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Zara Home’s Summer Sale Is Back — Here’s What To Shop First

If you’re a Zara fan at all, you’ve probably already filled your cart with discounted clothes, shoes, and accessories from its much-anticipated sale this season. But what you may not realize is that Zara Home is also having a summer sale — and the deals on bedding, bath, and decor are just as buzz-worthy as its fashion selection. If you’ve ever shopped either, though, you know there’s no time to waste in finding the best steals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy