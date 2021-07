OMAHA, N.E. — Paige Hetrick’s time at the U.S. Olympic Team swimming trials came to an end on Friday after she competed in the 200-meter backstroke. Hetrick swam the race in a breezy 2:13.34, which put her in 23rd place, about midway through the group of finishers from the event’s seven heats. The top 16 overall finishers advanced to a semifinal round that was then trimmed before a final race, resulting in a victory for world record holder Regan Smith.