It’s England vs. Germany Tuesday as the longtime rivals faceoff in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 in Tuesday’s early match. England advanced to the knockout round thanks to an unbeaten run through Group Stage play, beating Croatia and the Czech Republic while also finishing with a draw against Scotland. Raheem Sterling has led the scoring for England so far, providing both of the team’s goals so far in the tournament. On the other side, Germany survived a tough Group F after losing to France, tying Hungary and topping Portugal by a score of 4-2. Kai Havertz, Robin Gosens and Leon Goretzka have provided the scoring so far in the tournament.