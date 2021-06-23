Cancel
TV Series

Netflix’s New Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Will Live Forever in Our Nightmares

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has somehow cracked open the barrier that separates our world from some sort of Lovecraftian cosmic nightmare universe and turned what spilled out into a dating show. Sexy Beasts is a reality series that features contestants going on blind dates. But these singles are going to have their work cut out for them, because they’re all wearing terrifying, elaborate makeup and prosthetics that turns them into animals, and bugs, and the devil, and also a scarecrow? I think? It’s all rather alarming.

www.slashfilm.com
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix greenlit this insane dating show but it won’t save its #1 drama right now

That’s it. I’m calling it. In June of 2021, Netflix officially lost its mind. This week, the streamer gave us the first trailer for its upcoming dating show, Sexy Beasts — a completely bonkers, utterly bizarre series that looks like a sort-of mashup between The Masked Singer and your normal, garden variety reality dating show (because you can never have too many, apparently). The twist that this new Netflix series offers is that all of the “dating” takes place while the participants are wearing stupid animal prosthetics. Yadda yadda, the whole judge-someone-by-their-personality-and-not-their-appearance angle. It’s really, really stupid, but I bring this...
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Spin on the Old West

What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Why You Should Watch Black Summer on Netflix

After a decade of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, I should be over the classic version of zombies. Most of the zombie media that have emerged from The Walking Dead’s long shadow have been things that have broken the mold. Anna and the Apocalypse is a coming-of-age musical. One Cut of the Dead is a heartwarming, hilarious take on what goes on behind the scenes of a movie set. Train to Busan adds claustrophobia to zombie proceedings, giving the survivors nowhere to run. Z Nation carved a niche for itself by having an actual sense of humor unlike the series it inspires.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend has come around, which means it's time to kick back and stream something new. We've rounded up the best offerings from HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime to curate a viewing list for the weekend. Whether you're in the mood for an all-singing, all-dancing good time, or you want to chill with some relaxing scenes from classic Disney animations, or you want to catch up on the latest from Marvel Phase 4, this weekend has something for everyone.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Is Disney's Predator Reboot Heading Straight-to-Streaming on Hulu?

A legal document has suggested the streamer has distribution rights to Predator 5, making a big screen debut unlikely for the Disney reboot. It was in November last year that Predator fans discovered a new sequel was secretly in the works, and it now looks like Disney's Predator Reboot will be making its debut on Hulu. The news comes on the back of legal documents regarding the rights for the upcoming movie which state that Hulu will be distributing the movie, which in turn would appear to confirm that it will be a Hulu exclusive when it is finally released.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Manifest' Fans Are Hoping Netflix Gives It the 'You' Treatment by Reviving It

It's always a bummer whenever a network cancels your favorite show, but just because a program's gone the way of the dinosaur doesn't mean that it can't find new life on another network or even platform. You is a perfect example. The Penn-Badgley-led dark drama series about a stalker/murderer who obsesses over potential love interests found new life and multiple seasons after Netflix picked up the show. Will the same happen with Manifest, however?
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Black Summer’ Season 2 Premiere?

It’s time to get your zombie on — again. Netflix’s Black Summer is back for a second season, and this time around it’s not just the undead people need to worry about. It’s the snow. On its surface Black Summer may appear like every other zombie show. There’s a group...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘Skater Girl’ Netflix Movie Review: “Hope”

Skater Girl is that kind of story that you can’t watch without smiling through your tears. It is an inspiration, it is a story of female empowerment, of strength and of hope, especially of hope because girls who have nothing except dreams, are capable of finding themselves and fighting for what they really want.
TV & VideosVice

Netflix's new Italian meta-horror isn't quite what it seems

Netflix has been really going for it it lately with its range of international horror films, but new offering A Classic Horror Story looks like it’s trying to be one of its most ambitious yet. As a genre, horror can be pretty self aware, relying on often used tropes (let’s...
Moviesepicstream.com

Twilight Movies: Where to Watch and Stream the Entire Saga

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It seems like ages ago when we heard about the story of how a human fell in love with a vampire as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen defied all odds to prove their relationship transcending beyond all adversaries they face. The Twilight movies became a staple name in pop culture making it binge-worthy to watch all over again. Here is where to watch and stream the entire saga.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Week

Twitter explodes over insane trailer for Netflix's Masked Singer-esque dating show

Netflix is here with the latest entry into the growing genre of shows that sound like 30 Rock gags. This time, it's Sexy Beasts, which evidently seeks to do for dating shows what The Masked Singer does for singing competition shows. The reality series involves singles going on dates while wearing "elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test," and the trailer released Wednesday shows contestants dressed up like pandas, dolphins, and other animals, as well as mythical creatures and even the devil. It's based on a British series that was made for BBC Three in 2014, Variety notes.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

8 Shark Movies To Watch On Netflix This Summer

Summertime is finally here, making it the perfect time to celebrate the season and the beach-friendly weather. Of course, for those who prefer a virtual beach, some shark movies on Netflix are going to be the key and the perfect option for a binge. If you’re into the ocean’s most...
TV Serieswfxb.com

New Netflix Show Concept Has the Internet Laughing

The streaming service has introduced “Sexy Beasts”, a new dating show that takes looks out of the equation. Each episode features a single person going on three blind dates. But, everyone is hidden behind animal makeup and prosthetics. Real faces will only be revealed after a match is made. “Sexy Beasts” is based on a popular British series. The six-episode season will be released on July 21st and the streamer has already renewed it for a second season later this year.