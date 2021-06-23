Netflix’s New Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Will Live Forever in Our Nightmares
Netflix has somehow cracked open the barrier that separates our world from some sort of Lovecraftian cosmic nightmare universe and turned what spilled out into a dating show. Sexy Beasts is a reality series that features contestants going on blind dates. But these singles are going to have their work cut out for them, because they’re all wearing terrifying, elaborate makeup and prosthetics that turns them into animals, and bugs, and the devil, and also a scarecrow? I think? It’s all rather alarming.www.slashfilm.com