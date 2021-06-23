Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV

By Sam Allard
Cleveland Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are in Cleveland right now as Jonas films an upcoming TV version of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. Jonas will play Frankie Valli in the musical biography of The Four Seasons in what's being called a "streaming event." The hit Broadway show, which won four Tonys in 2006, was adapted in 2014 as a Hollywood film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring John Lloyd Young from the original cast.

www.clevescene.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Frankie Valli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Boys#Netflix Film#Instagram A#White Tiger#The Steelyard Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNews-Topic

Priyanka Chopra hails her 'magnetic' mother in birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra has paid a glowing birthday tribute to her mother. The 38-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on her mother and to wish her a happy birthday. Priyanka - who is currently living in London - wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Priyanka Chopra celebrates National Selfie Day 2021

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the 'appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of her. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself to mark the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra steps out in a showstopping look we want in our closets right now

Priyanka Chopra gave a major lesson in summer style as she hit the streets of New York City in the chicest pair of on-trend pants. The White Tiger star looked gorgeous in photos she shared on Instagram over the weekend that showed her rocking a pair of neon high-waist trousers teamed with a pin-striped blue and white long-sleeved blouse as she visited her new Indian restaurant, Sona.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying Indian delicacies at her New York restaurant

Jun. 26—Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently returned to the United States of America after completing several professional commitments that had kept her away in London since end of last year. The stunning White Tiger actor recently took to her social media feed to share glimpses of everything she has been up to since she returned to the States, and has been giving us major FOMO with sunny, sassy and sangria filled posts.
CelebritiesKXLY

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m not for public consumption

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has insisted she is “not for public consumption”. The 38-year-old actress has vowed to “always protect” the private aspects of her life that she does not wish to share with the world. In an interview on Daily Telegraph’s columnist Claire Cohen’s ‘Impostors’ podcast, she said: “There’s a...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Nick Jonas Pops Up On Fan Wearing Band Merch

Nick Jonas surprised a fan, who was wearing a Jonas Brothers’ t-shirt, and he posted the reaction on IG. Nick was riding in the car with his brothers when he saw the fan with the t-shirt. The fan was ecstatic about the encounter and posted a video of her reaction...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas named Max Factor global amabassador

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named the new global ambassador for Max Factor. The 'Quantico' star's new role as the brand's creative collaborator will see her front a series of major beauty campaigns and product launches, beginning with a promotional push for the Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation, and she's "proud" to be associated with the cosmetics house.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Her ‘Sona’ Restaurant in New York And Her Bright Yellow Pants Have Our Attention (View Pics)

Now that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the US (she was earlier in London), she promptly visited her restaurant, Sona in New York. The actress is among the few Hollywood celebrities who own a restaurant in NYC and she had to cherish this big moment with her gang. While hubby Nick Jonas was missing from the celebration, Priyanka and her gang ensured that they had unlimited fun while also munching on pani-puri. The ‘Desi Girl’ in her had the urge to feast on the classic Indian snack and she simply went for it. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Which Jonas Brother Will Get Gold During ‘Olympic Dreams’ Special?

The Jonas Brothers continue to upload teasers as time ticks down to the NBC special: Olympic Dreams Featuring The Jonas Brothers. The newest teaser is similar to an Olympian documentary in style, and led us to believe that this special will have viewers cracking up. “We finally feel like we’re...