Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are in Cleveland right now as Jonas films an upcoming TV version of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. Jonas will play Frankie Valli in the musical biography of The Four Seasons in what's being called a "streaming event." The hit Broadway show, which won four Tonys in 2006, was adapted in 2014 as a Hollywood film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring John Lloyd Young from the original cast.www.clevescene.com