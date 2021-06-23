Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV

Now that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the US (she was earlier in London), she promptly visited her restaurant, Sona in New York. The actress is among the few Hollywood celebrities who own a restaurant in NYC and she had to cherish this big moment with her gang. While hubby Nick Jonas was missing from the celebration, Priyanka and her gang ensured that they had unlimited fun while also munching on pani-puri. The ‘Desi Girl’ in her had the urge to feast on the classic Indian snack and she simply went for it. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?