Andrew Yang’s Presidential Run Advisers Blame His Mayoral Run Advisers for His Big Flop

For many months during the weirdest mayoral campaign season in NYC history, it seemed like Andrew Yang was actually going to win the Democratic primary. This probably had a lot to do with the fact that he’d recently run for president of the United States, and while he didn’t end up getting the job, he became famous for his “MATH” campaign slogan and a pledge to pay every American adult $1,000 a month. That the majority of his competitors enjoyed relatively little name recognition likely helped him significantly when voters were asked who they wanted to see succeed Bill de Blasio, given the choice between someone they’d actually heard of and “who?”