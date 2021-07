While hacking, data theft, and corruption dominate the headlines, the threats to businesses posed by cyberattacks stretch far beyond the digital realm. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the security of their information that is held by companies they patronize and are negatively influenced if they believe a business is not adequately protecting data. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found that 87 percent of consumers are willing to take their business elsewhere if or when a company has a data breach.