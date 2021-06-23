Cancel
San Francisco homicide: Shooting victim was subject of 2020 standoff at Glide church

By Bay City News
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was fatally shot Tuesday in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood had been involved last year in a long standoff with police at Glide Memorial Church. Thomas O’Bannon, 32, of San Francisco, died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital. Police responding around 4:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection activation in the 1300 block of Keith Street had found him with gunshot wounds, lying on the sidewalk.

www.mercurynews.com
