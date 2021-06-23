A Strong and Intentionally Cultivated Employer Brand is Key to Attracting and Retaining Talent - According to New Study by the HR Research Institute

In this current economy, chances are your company is looking to hire. If you’re interested in hiring more Gen-Z and millennial talent, there are several things to consider. It’s important to acknowledge that early career talent in 2021 have considerably different needs and interests than generations of the past. With their unique take on social-justice issues, intense financial challenges from student-loan debt and their highly entrepreneurial spirit, this generation has particular desires that should be addressed before reaching out to hire them. Now’s the time to get on the same page and offer the benefits, perks and work environment that will bring them to the table.