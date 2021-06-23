‘Pet Sematary’ Sequel Certainly Sounds Like a Prequel, Casts a Young Version of Jud Crandall

Depending on who you ask, Smallville is either one of the greatest and most inventive explorations of the Superman mythos ever to hit the screen, or a frustratingly mixed bag that sometimes seemed ashamed of its main character’s superheroic roots. The balance is likely to fall firmly with the former, though, and the series was an unquestionable success, becoming not only the longest running Superman TV series ever, but the longest running superhero TV series of all time, with a remarkable 10 season run between 2001-2011. And now, a decade after it finished, the show’s Clark Kent is teasing that an animated sequel is in the works from him and co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Clark’s friend-turned-enemy Lex Luthor on the series.