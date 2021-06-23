Cancel
'Pet Sematary' Sequel Certainly Sounds Like a Prequel, Casts a Young Version of Jud Crandall

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Pet Sematary movie on the way, and it certainly sounds like it’s going to be a prequel. The film was called a prequel when it was first announced. However, a report surfaced later stating that nothing had been decided yet, and that the “plot’s direction is still being figured out and a prequel is not guaranteed at this time.” Now, it looks as if we’re firmly back in “prequel” territory because it’s been revealed that Jackson White will play a young Jud Crandall, the nosy neighbor who knows all about that cursed burial ground that has the power to raise the dead.

