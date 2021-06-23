Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld is Making a Movie About Pop-Tarts for Netflix, and No, This Headline is Not a Joke

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld has been refining a stand-up comedy bit about Pop-Tarts for more than 10 years, and now he’s preparing to take it to an entirely different level – he’s going to make a film about it. A new report says Seinfeld will direct, produce, co-write, and star in Unfrosted,...

www.slashfilm.com
