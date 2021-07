Las Vegas is known as ‘Sin City’ primarily for the breathtaking array of gambling options, as well as other pleasures, that are available to anyone in the city. The city is famous all over the world for its casinos and the accompanying glitz, glamour and luxury, attracting millions of visitors every year. While these attractions are the primary reason for people to visit Vegas, there are quite a few other entertainment options, one of which is the number of boxing and MMA fights that regularly take place at the various arenas in Vegas.