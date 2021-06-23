Cancel
TV Series

'American Horror Stories' Teaser Video Revisits 'Murder House'

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Murder House. FX on Hulu released Wednesday the first official teaser for American Horror Stories, the newest American Horror Story spinoff featuring a different story every week, and it looks like Season 1's Rubber Man doesn't have anything on his terrifying counterpart, Rubber Woman. Returning to the iconic location of the Ryan Murphy series' freshman season, there's plenty of horrifying imagery to keep fans guessing until the July 15 premiere.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adina Porter
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Frances Conroy
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#Natural Hair#The Murder House#Hulu#Rubber Woman#Fx#Tvline#Entertainment Weekly
