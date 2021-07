NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Caroline Hirsch, the founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival, Tuesday announced the event’s return November 8-14. Hirsch’s comedy club Carolines on Broadway produces the event which was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 17 years due to public health and safety concerns related to Covid-19. It will feature more than 150 shows featuring more than 200 comedians from around the world, podcast stars and late-night hosts. The lineup will be announced in August. A key focus of this year’s festival is to shine a much needed spotlight on small venues that have been hit the hardest this past year.