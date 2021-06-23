Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'House Party' Reboot Finds Its Female Lead

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forthcoming House Party reboot has found its female lead, adding Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol) to the cast. According to Variety, Obilom joins Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), and DC Young Fly (Wild 'N Out) in a reimagining of the hit 1990 comedy. While details around story-specifics are scarce, the new House Party is being helmed by famed music video director Calmatic, who made Lil Nas X's video for "Old Town Road."

popculture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Jo Minter
Person
Lebron James
Person
John Witherspoon
Person
Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Martin Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult Classic#House Party#Nba#Springhill Entertainment#Houseparty#Variety#House Party 3#Kid N Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies411mania.com

Lead Role Cast In Upcoming Hellraiser Reboot

The Illuminerdi and Bloody Disgusting report that Odessa A’zion has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming Hellraiser reboot, but it’s unknown what that role will be due to the lack of story information available. What we do now is that the Spyglass Media film will be released...
MoviesHipHopDX.com

Vic Mensa To Star In Feature Film About Late South African Rapper ProKid

Vic Mensa is taking his talents to the big screen with a lead role in upcoming feature film African/American. According to Black Film and TV, the movie is set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa and follows the rise of the South African Hip Hop scene. The Chicago rapper has been cast as Howard University alumni Syd Money — also known as Sydney Hall — in a story about his collaboration with South African Hip Hop pioneer, ProKid.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Seeking Female POC For Lead

It's learned the Disney Plus woke Star Wars: The Acolyte series will start filming next year and is currently searching for a female POC for the lead role. YouTuber Grace Randolph tweeted, "The Acolyte is now casting its lead, a female POC college age who is athletic and can do martial arts! Sounds very promising! It will begin filming in London 1st quarter 2022."
Moviest2conline.com

Movies Being Released in July

7/2 The Boss Baby: Family Business Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his super-mom wife Carol (Eva Longoria) live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and super-cute new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, leading them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.
TV Seriespapermag.com

Inside Our House of Avalon Documentary Party

Since 2014, the House of Avalon has been an incubator for pop culture-obsessed queens to come together as both friends and creatives. However, this self-proclaimed "gay street gang" is now giving its fans an inside glimpse at this space where being yourself "without judgment" is encouraged and not "giving a fuck" about how you're perceived is a lifestyle.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie

John Wick and The Matrix icon Keanu Reeves has signed on to voice a character in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by star Dwayne Johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Wondering How the iCarly Reboot Explains Sam's Absence? It Involves Finding Her Bliss

When the cast for the iCarly reboot was announced back in May, many fans were surprised to see that one of the show's original stars, Jennette McCurdy, would not be returning. During a recent Empty Inside podcast conversation with Karan Brar, McCurdy shared that, outside of retiring from acting in 2017, she didn't want to relive traumatic memories tied to the show and its original producer, Dan Schneider. This had many fans wondering how her character's absence would be explained, since Sam was such a big part of the show's original 2007-2012 run. The reboot wasted no time in giving fans an answer during the show's June 17 premiere on Paramount+.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

iCarly review: The Paramount Plus reboot finds familiar characters as adults

ICarly star Carly Shay is back, and this time, she says “bitch.”. iCarly is a Nickelodeon sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2012. It centered on the then-novel premise of three middle-schoolers making a viral web show. As one of the first shows to encroach into internet influencer space, it touched on a lot of aspects of online culture that still feel relevant, from obsessive stans to viral boxing matches.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Watch Winston Duke & Zazie Beetz in ‘Nine Days’ Trailer

What if you were given a chance to do it all over again, but from a place of privilege you weren’t given before? That’s the premise of the recently released trailer from Sony Pictures Classics for the debut feature film from Edson Oda, Nine Days. The film stars Winston Duke (Us) with Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker).
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Hellraiser’ Remake Moves Ahead, Signs Female Lead

The much-discussed Hellraiser reimagining this week reportedly took a giant step forward–but questions still swirl around the reboot. The Spyglass Media film–planned for an exclusive Hulu release–has cast Odessa A’Zion (Let’s Scare Julie) to play the lead role of Riley in the new Hellraiser, according to comicbook.com. No other roles have been confirmed at this time.
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Live Arts Pride 2021: The House Party

On Saturday at 4-8pm, New York Live Arts is lending their stage at Astor Place to the oldest and most revered houses in New York's drag and ballroom scene including RAGGA, a growing network of queer Caribbean artists and allies working across a wide range of disciplines, the Asian/Pacific/Queer collective of collaborative and creative minds Bubble_T, the Queer Brooklyn nightlife staple drag collective Switch n’ Play and DJ THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, who is originally from Singapore and plays hyper pop club beats. Then on Sunday, Black Trans Liberation will take over the plaza for a day of pride, joy, and revolution with special guests and performances. The collective has met every week for over a year to participate in healing rituals to educate, to release pain, and to foster joy within the revolution for abolition liberation.
Atlanta, GABirmingham Star

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' begins filming in Atlanta

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Get ready to witness the world of Wakanda all over again! The filming of the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster 2018 movie 'Black Panther' has officially begun. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' started filming on Tuesday at Pinewood...