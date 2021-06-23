'House Party' Reboot Finds Its Female Lead
The forthcoming House Party reboot has found its female lead, adding Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol) to the cast. According to Variety, Obilom joins Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), and DC Young Fly (Wild 'N Out) in a reimagining of the hit 1990 comedy. While details around story-specifics are scarce, the new House Party is being helmed by famed music video director Calmatic, who made Lil Nas X's video for "Old Town Road."