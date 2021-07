A diver suffered a fractured skull after being bitten on the head by an alligator in a Florida river.Jeffrey Heim was collecting prehistoric shark teeth to turn into jewelry when the reptile attacked him in the waters of the Myakka River.“I thought I got hit by a propeller, it hit me so fast. It felt like a boat was going 50mph,” Mr Heim told WFTS. “I realized I was inside it’s mouth and if the alligator hadn’t decided to let me go on its own, there was nothing I could have done to fight it.”He said that he soon...