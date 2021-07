The current 4% yield announcement by Coinbase will be an equivalent of over 2,500% increase. Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has made an announcement that its clients can now earn a 4% interest on USDC. This will be necessitated by a product the company compared to a fiat-based savings account. In an article published on their website, Coinbase explained that the 4% interest a.k.a annual percentage yield (APY) could be earned when users lend their holding of the USDC, which is pegged to the dollar to control volatility.