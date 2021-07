A beloved box turtle has gone missing in Anza, and a sizable reward is being offered for its safe return. The small reptile measures a mere 5 inches long and 4 inches wide and is greyish-brown in color. A reward of $500 is being offered by the worried family. “The Pantoja family is completely broken-hearted. This has been their spoiled pet for 30 years,” a close friend of the family said. The turtle was discovered missing from its secure outside enclosure Thursday, June 10, with no signs of an escape hole or struggle, according to Susie Pantoja. Box turtles are noted for their gentle nature and love of fresh fruit. They make excellent pets. These turtles do not get very large. The average adult box turtle is about 5-7 inches in diameter, with females being slightly sm.